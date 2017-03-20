Small-Town Drama to Hit Stagecrafters in the Red Velvet Cake War
The characters are as believable as they are over-the-top in Stagecrafters' latest offering The Red Velvet Cake War by Jessie J ones , Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, showing March 24-April 9, at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak. In the small town of Sweetgum, Texas, the three embattled Verdeen cousins each find themselves in a dicey situation that culminates in the dreaded family reunion in this rollicking comedy, packed with one liners, that celebrates tenacious women, the bonds of family, and the show's namesake red confection adored in the South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a registered voter in Pontiac?
|4 hr
|ifadoll
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar 26
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar 25
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|I I I
|27
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC