Small-Town Drama to Hit Stagecrafters in the Red Velvet Cake War

The characters are as believable as they are over-the-top in Stagecrafters' latest offering The Red Velvet Cake War by Jessie J ones , Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, showing March 24-April 9, at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak. In the small town of Sweetgum, Texas, the three embattled Verdeen cousins each find themselves in a dicey situation that culminates in the dreaded family reunion in this rollicking comedy, packed with one liners, that celebrates tenacious women, the bonds of family, and the show's namesake red confection adored in the South.

