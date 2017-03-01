Correction: Humvees-Defense Fraud story

Correction: Humvees-Defense Fraud story

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

In a story March 3 about fraud charges against officials at a firm contracted to produce Humvee parts for the military, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a manager at the government facility that prosecutors said was defrauded, and a businessman friend, were also charged in the scheme. Former Defense Department employee Anthony Shaw, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, was charged in a separate case with receiving over $1 million in illegal gratuities from the firm's owners, and businessman David Buckner, of Warren, Michigan, with unlawfully acting as the intermediary in those payments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) 21 hr I I I 27
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
michael fletcher Feb 17 michele 1
where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08) Feb 10 kittenkelly 24
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Feb '17 PorchHonkey 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan '17 Jon Russell 6
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC