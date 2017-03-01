Correction: Humvees-Defense Fraud story
In a story March 3 about fraud charges against officials at a firm contracted to produce Humvee parts for the military, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a manager at the government facility that prosecutors said was defrauded, and a businessman friend, were also charged in the scheme. Former Defense Department employee Anthony Shaw, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, was charged in a separate case with receiving over $1 million in illegal gratuities from the firm's owners, and businessman David Buckner, of Warren, Michigan, with unlawfully acting as the intermediary in those payments.
