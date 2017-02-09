WMU Women's Soccer signs seven

The Western Michigan women's soccer program and head coach Lauren Sinacola are proud to announce the signing of seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The Broncos bring in a class made up of two goalkeepers, one defender, one midfielder, one forward and two athletes that can play in multiple positions on the field.

