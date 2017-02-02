Montclair library names new director
Montclair library names new director The Montclair Public Library has a new director. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jZ3QZd Saying Montclair is "a community that supports and really loves the library," incoming Montclair Public Library Director Peter Coyl expresses enthusiasm for the town as he prepares to lead its core information hub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michael fletcher
|Feb 17
|michele
|1
|where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|kittenkelly
|24
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb 1
|PorchHonkey
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan '17
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC