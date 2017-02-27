Michigan Outback Steakhouse Closes

Michigan Outback Steakhouse Closes

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

The Oakland Press is reporting that the Rochester Hills Outback Steakhouse posted a sing on their door recently stating that they are closed, leaving no explanation. According to another report , it was a drop in sales that prompted Blooming' Brands to close 43 of their restaurants.

