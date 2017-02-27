Fubndraiser to benefit survivors of abuse

Mend on the Move, a Metro-Detroit non-profit that employs women survivors of abuse through jewelry-making, will hold its second annual benefit Friday, Feb. 10 from 7-9 p.m. at Northbrook Presbyterian Church, 22055 W. 14 Mile Rd., Beverly Hills, MI. Called "Love in Motion," the Valentine fundraiser will feature jewelry made by Mend employees, a silent auction, hors d'ouevres and a performance by Rochester Hills' singer-songwriter, Olivia Millerschin and her band.

