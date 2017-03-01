Fenton Man Heads To Trial On CSC Charges In Genesee County
Following his conviction in Oakland County, a Fenton man is heading to trial in Genesee County on charges of child sexual assault. 41-year-old Robert Lee Dennis was bound over last week to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a defendant under the age of 13. Dennis is reported to have assaulted someone he knew over a three-year period in Fenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Sat
|I I I
|27
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|michael fletcher
|Feb 17
|michele
|1
|where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|kittenkelly
|24
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb '17
|PorchHonkey
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan '17
|Jon Russell
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC