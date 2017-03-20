Breast cancer costs low-income women more jobs
Poor women undergoing breast cancer treatment are four times more likely to lose their jobs than their high-income peers, a new study suggests. The findings were consistent with stories Molly MacDonald hears at the Pink Fund, a Rochester Hills, Michigan, nonprofit she started to offer financial help to women with breast cancer in 2006, after treatment for the disease left her jobless and bankrupt.
