Rubin: Fouts' explanation is more absurd than the tapes
Rubin: Fouts' explanation is more absurd than the tapes An audio expert, a radio impressionist and logic cast doubt on the Warren mayor's story of dirty tricks Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2k2ThaX Warren Mayor Jim Fouts addresses an audience in mid-December. He claims that recent tapes in which someone purported to be him insults various types of people are fraudulent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec '16
|Technician
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC