Rochester Hills Secretary of State office to close for one-day recarpeting upgrade on Jan. 12
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. The Secretary of State office in Rochester Hills will close on Jan. 12 while it is recarpeted, but customers can hop online to ExpressSOS.com instead, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said.
