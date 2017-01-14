Rochester Hills Secretary of State of...

Rochester Hills Secretary of State office to close for one-day recarpeting upgrade on Jan. 12

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. The Secretary of State office in Rochester Hills will close on Jan. 12 while it is recarpeted, but customers can hop online to ExpressSOS.com instead, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Dec 10 stalk this 8
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Dec 5 JaredintheD 3
Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George) Dec 5 Technician 1
News Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Monte carlo 19
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m... Oct '16 Parden Pard 4
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC