Prison life leaves convicted cancer doctor looking like defrauded victims
Prison life leaves convicted cancer doctor looking like defrauded victims Prison life hasn't been easy for cancer doctor Farid Fata, who was convicted of fraud. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k1Wdke Convicted Cancer Doctor Farid Fata received a cold reception in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|27
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec '16
|Technician
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC