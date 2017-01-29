Annual PoHo Hot Cocoa run brings in 1...

Annual PoHo Hot Cocoa run brings in 1,200 chocolate enthusiasts

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Times Herald

Despite below freezing temperatures and a light dusting of snow on the ground, Dave Brown hit the ground running at the sixth annual PoHo Hot Cocoa Run on Sunday morning Annual PoHo Hot Cocoa run brings in 1,200 chocolate enthusiasts Despite below freezing temperatures and a light dusting of snow on the ground, Dave Brown hit the ground running at the sixth annual PoHo Hot Cocoa Run on Sunday morning Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2jLhFdH Runners take off for the start of the 5k race Sunday, Jan. 29, during the PoHo Hot Cocoa Run in Port Huron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Wed PorchHonkey 2
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Jan 27 Parden Pard 27
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan 18 Jon Russell 6
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Jan 15 WATCHING LIVONIA 130
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 9
Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George) Dec '16 Technician 1
News Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Monte carlo 19
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,733 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC