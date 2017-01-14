14-year-old girl trains guide dog for...

14-year-old girl trains guide dog for Indianapolis woman

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Daily Herald

When Alaina Rudin was 14 years old, her parents granted her permission to adopt her first dog, a 7-week-old yellow Labrador retriever named Satchmo. A mere year later, she had to give him back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Wed Jon Russell 6
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Jan 15 WATCHING LIVONIA 130
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 9
Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George) Dec '16 Technician 1
News Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Monte carlo 19
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC