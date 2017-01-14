14-year-old girl trains guide dog for Indianapolis woman
When Alaina Rudin was 14 years old, her parents granted her permission to adopt her first dog, a 7-week-old yellow Labrador retriever named Satchmo. A mere year later, she had to give him back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Wed
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec '16
|Technician
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC