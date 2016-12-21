Unexplained discrepancies could stymie recount in hundreds of Michigan precincts
Discrepancies between the number of votes counted in the computerized poll book and those contained in the ballot box are creating problems in Michigan's recount effort, the Detroit Free Press reported . If the numbers don't match, the precinct can't be recounted, unless there is a valid explanation and the original results would stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec 5
|JaredintheD
|3
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec 5
|Technician
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC