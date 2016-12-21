Two men die after snow blowing at hom...

Two men die after snow blowing at homes in Metro Detroit

Monday Dec 12

Two men, 55 and 70, died this weekends from medical issues that arose while or shortly after they were snow blowing. Oakland County sheriff's officials say a 55-year-old Rochester Hills man went to his bedroom after snow blowing at a home on Potomac Sunday evening and was discovered dead in his bedroom a short time later.

