The Nation's Mayors Praise Passage of Water Infrastructure Bill Including Aid for Flint
The U.S. Conference of Mayors today is praising Congress for passing the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act in the Senate by a vote of 78-21 that contains numerous programs to assist cities with their infrastructure needs. Key to the mayors is the inclusion of much needed aid to the City of Flint to help replace pipes to households with lead contaminated water.
