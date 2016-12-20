NAIAS announces poster contest winner
Justin Choi, a senior at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, was chosen as the contest winner. He won the Chairmen's Award of $1,000 and his poster will be printed in the NAIAS program, available to all attendees.
