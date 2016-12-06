Mismatched numbers means Mich. precincts can't be recounted
Mismatched numbers means Mich. precincts can't be recounted Presidential recount continues in more counties after two counties started process Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec 5
|JaredintheD
|3
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec 5
|Technician
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC