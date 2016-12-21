'MARVAC' Hosts Campground Industry Meeting
More than 45 people attended the 5th Annual Campground Industry Meeting last week, hosted by the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds at the state association's offices outside of Lansing. The full agenda included an update on political issues affecting Michigan campgrounds as well as a presentation by Don Westphal, whose Rochester Hills, Mich.-based firm is widely recognized as one of the nation's foremost authorities on manufactured home community design.
