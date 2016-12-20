Intoxicated woman Tased after Christm...

Intoxicated woman Tased after Christmas morning attack on husband, deputy

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: MLive.com

A 53-year-old woman was arrested after assaulting her husband and a deputy in the early hours of Christmas morning in Rochester Hills, police say. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports a man called police on his "highly-intoxicated" wife for assaulting him around 12:34 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. When a deputy started interviewing the 53-year-old man, the woman left an upstairs bedroom and started yelling profanities at the deputy, according to an email from the sheriff's office.

