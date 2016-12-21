French press maker Billion opens Detr...

French press maker Billion opens Detroit-area office

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Plastics News

French injection molding machinery maker Billion SA has opened a sales and service office in Rochester Hills, Mich., to serve its customers in the Detroit area. The Billion office is housed at one customer, French custom molder AdduXi Group, which opened its Rochester Hills factory in 2014 - AdduXi's first outside of its home country.

