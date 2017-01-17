Dry cleaner employee returns $1,700 to customer 26 mins ago
Just about everyone has dropped their clothing off at a dry cleaner, but what if you left a wad of cash in the pocket of one of those items. When the long time customer dropped off her husband's clothing to be cleaned at Walton Cleaners off of Walton Road in Rochester Hills, employee Sandy Bufalini prepared the clothes to be dry-cleaned.
