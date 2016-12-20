2017 NAIAS Poster Winners Chosen From Michigan High School Entrants
The North American International Auto Show announced today the winners of the 29th annual Poster Contest, held in conjunction with NAIAS for budding artists in high schools across Michigan. The contest open to Michigan students in grades 10 through 12 drew 890 entries from 70 schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec 5
|JaredintheD
|3
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec 5
|Technician
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC