2017 NAIAS Poster Winners Chosen From...

2017 NAIAS Poster Winners Chosen From Michigan High School Entrants

Thursday Dec 22

The North American International Auto Show announced today the winners of the 29th annual Poster Contest, held in conjunction with NAIAS for budding artists in high schools across Michigan. The contest open to Michigan students in grades 10 through 12 drew 890 entries from 70 schools.

