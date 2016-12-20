FANUC America Named Top Workplace in Michigan
FANUC America Corporation , a leading supplier of robotics, CNCs, and factory automation has been named one of Michigan's top 100 workplaces by the Detroit Free Press for the fifth consecutive year. The list of the best places to work in Michigan is based on employee responses to an independent survey.
