Veteran gets probation for firing gun...

Veteran gets probation for firing gun into air

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

An U.S. Army veteran was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and 10 days in jail for firing a gun into the air several times following an argument with a woman near a Jefferson County home. Calvin Wilde, 28, of Roberts, pleaded guilty April 13 to misdemeanor charges of possession of a weapon with the intent to assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roberts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) 23 hr BeckyBzy 49
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr 30 Peki 272
Girls skype fun Apr 27 Beachnj24 1
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr '17 Croo 23
Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Nov '10 Debbie 2
News Centennial senior sets her sights on helping th... (Sep '06) Sep '06 Karen Wang 1
See all Roberts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roberts Forum Now

Roberts Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roberts Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Roberts, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC