Veteran gets probation for firing gun into air
An U.S. Army veteran was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and 10 days in jail for firing a gun into the air several times following an argument with a woman near a Jefferson County home. Calvin Wilde, 28, of Roberts, pleaded guilty April 13 to misdemeanor charges of possession of a weapon with the intent to assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon.
