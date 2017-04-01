Conviction' has intriguing twists

Conviction' has intriguing twists

Read more: Post Register

Julia Dahl's examination of the myriad communities that exist - sometimes not so harmoniously - in Brooklyn, New York, fuels her third excellent novel featuring freelance reporter Rebekah Roberts. In "Conviction," Dahl effectively uses the backdrop of the Crown Heights riots that pitted the Hasidic and black communities against each other during 1991 that had ramifications for decades.

