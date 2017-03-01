High speed chase ends in Shelley
Levi Jon Roberts, of Idaho Falls, was arrested in Shelley Friday, after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led Bingham County Sheriff's deputies in pursuit. The Blackfoot Police Department was contacted by a female that stated someone had just stolen her vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roberts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Feb 27
|Joey
|20
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 19
|James
|43
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roberts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC