Lawmakers OK emergency budget bill for boat inspections
Idaho lawmakers on Monday approved an emergency appropriation of $710,000 to expand the state's boat inspection stations to check for invasive quagga and zebra mussels. The money will allow the state to add three new stations, dawn-to-dusk operations and three employees in the current budget year.
