Hamer home appears to be a total loss after fire
The Hamer, West Jefferson and Roberts fire departments along with Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded at 5:42 p.m. to a report of a fire at 2122 East 1900 North, a Sheriff's Office news release said. The home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.
