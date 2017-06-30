Thug Beats PREGNANT Girlfriend Into The Ground! Caught On Convenience Store Camera [VIDEO]
Disgusting CCTV footage shown to a court shows the moment a piece of trash subhuman, beat his pregnant girlfriend so bad that a piece of her skull was showing. The horrible scene all went down at a convenience store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers in Roanoke
|Jun 30
|Ronald Hornsby
|7
|Daniel McGuire
|Jun 29
|Needitraw
|1
|Little boys swimming
|Jun 29
|Cardinal Simmons
|1
|Gay meet ups roanoke (Oct '14)
|Jun 28
|DMetrius Jones
|48
|Roanoke Paper commentary 28 June
|Jun 28
|DShawn
|1
|duane w
|Jun 25
|curious
|3
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Jun 24
|Julius C Garcia
|42
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC