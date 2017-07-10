Bones found in Roanoke park, police say

Bones found in Roanoke park, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Roanoke police recovered bones from Tinker Creek on Tuesday, and they have been sent to the medical examiner's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniel McGuire 22 hr Needthatdick 3
Video world on Williamson Rd Gay/Bi meet up (Apr '15) Tue Tom Bailey 10
Obamas dream--African immigration to Roanoke Tue Tom Bailey 1
Magic City Video Jul 9 guest 1
Panhandlers in Roanoke Jun 30 Ronald Hornsby 7
Little boys swimming Jun 29 Cardinal Simmons 1
Gay meet ups roanoke (Oct '14) Jun 28 DMetrius Jones 48
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC