Roanoke police officer charged with DUI in Roanoke County
A Roanoke police officer has been charged with driving under the influence after a Roanoke County police officer stopped him over the weekend on Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke County police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandlers in Roanoke
|22 hr
|Ronald Hornsby
|7
|Daniel McGuire
|Thu
|Needitraw
|1
|Little boys swimming
|Thu
|Cardinal Simmons
|1
|Gay meet ups roanoke (Oct '14)
|Wed
|DMetrius Jones
|48
|Roanoke Paper commentary 28 June
|Jun 28
|DShawn
|1
|duane w
|Jun 25
|curious
|3
|Review: Roanoke Coin Exchange (Jun '09)
|Jun 24
|Julius C Garcia
|42
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC