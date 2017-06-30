Murder charge certified against 18-ye...

Murder charge certified against 18-year-old in Blairs shooting

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The suspect of an April homicide in Blairs had his case certified by a Pittsylvania County grand jury Monday morning.

Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

