Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority extends dark fiber to Virginia's RAMP program
By providing dark fiber connectivity to RAMP, the Virginia Western Community College and other tenants can access the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority's fiber optic strand and conduit infrastructure. The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority has implemented dark fiber connectivity to business accelerator Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program in a build it says was on budget and ahead of schedule.
