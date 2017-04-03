Virginia Democrats Meet to Win Back R...

Virginia Democrats Meet to Win Back Rural Vote

ROANOKE, Va.-Calling Election Day 2016 a "disaster" and "wake-up call," Virginia Democrats gathered in Roanoke over the weekend for a retreat to address the party's problems reaching voters outside urban areas and to candidly assess the steep losses they faced in rural parts of Virginia and beyond. While he helped the ticket carry his home state, Sen. Tim Kaine acknowledged in a speech Saturday that the Hillary Clinton campaign's laser-like focus on winning urban and suburban votes was a mistake.

