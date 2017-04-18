St Clair: Not too late for Carilion to change apartment plan
Danita St. Clair St. Clair has been a resident of the Grandin Court community since 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Lee Hooper
|3 hr
|Sue
|4
|Roanoke, Virginia
|Wed
|Tom
|3
|Asheville Or Roanoke? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Denise
|11
|My wife likes Roanoke
|Tue
|Bill
|3
|Air Travel Story Nancy Kamwell
|Tue
|Ten Thousand flyi...
|1
|Timothy Duncan
|Tue
|Catching twenty two
|5
|Commentary 17 April Thoms Berry, Martinsville
|Apr 17
|Jesus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC