Sen. Tim Kaine visits Roanoke area to discuss education, veterans' issues

Wednesday

During a weeklong swing through central and Southwest Virginia, Kaine, D-Va., stopped at Ferrum College to listen to students' concerns about higher education and to a Veterans of Foreign Wars outpost in Roanoke to gain insight into some of the challenges facing local veterans.

