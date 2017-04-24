Ruling quickly, federal judge allows whistleblower lawsuit against Duke

A federal judge in Greesnboro has rejected Duke University's attempts to get a whistleblower lawsuit thrown out of court that accuses it of a massive research fraud. The suit "has stated claims" that could expose Duke to damages, U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles said in an order that sided with lab analyst Joseph Thomas in seeing the possibility that university medical researchers manipulated or falsified research findings to secure more federal grants for their work.

