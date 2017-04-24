Roanoke's defense of stormwater fee a...

Roanoke's defense of stormwater fee attracts Chesapeake Bay group's backing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

At a hearing scheduled for May 15 in Roanoke federal court, the city hopes to defeat a challenge by the railroad to municipal anti-pollution efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki Lee Hooper 2 hr Hmmm 6
KRATOM help with pain (May '14) Sat Clara 11
Timothy Duncan Fri Naybob 9
Apple cider vinegat Fri Gypsystorms 2
I agree 100% With Roanoke Paper commentary arti... Apr 26 Thomas Appleby 1
My wife likes Roanoke Apr 26 Thomas Appleby 5
US Ships with Lazer Technology Apr 25 Wayne Wilson 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC