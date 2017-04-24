Roanoke's defense of stormwater fee attracts Chesapeake Bay group's backing
At a hearing scheduled for May 15 in Roanoke federal court, the city hopes to defeat a challenge by the railroad to municipal anti-pollution efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Lee Hooper
|2 hr
|Hmmm
|6
|KRATOM help with pain (May '14)
|Sat
|Clara
|11
|Timothy Duncan
|Fri
|Naybob
|9
|Apple cider vinegat
|Fri
|Gypsystorms
|2
|I agree 100% With Roanoke Paper commentary arti...
|Apr 26
|Thomas Appleby
|1
|My wife likes Roanoke
|Apr 26
|Thomas Appleby
|5
|US Ships with Lazer Technology
|Apr 25
|Wayne Wilson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC