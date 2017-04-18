Roanoke to hold public hearing on bud...

Roanoke to hold public hearing on budget including new trash fee

Roanoke residents can sound off on the city's proposed $282.8 million 2017-18 budget - including a new solid waste management fee - during an April 27 public hearing.

