Roanoke airport traffic surges, and airlines add flights
Airport officials say the surge has strengthened the case for more flights and larger aircraft, a longstanding goal of keen interest to the business community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My wife likes Roanoke
|1 hr
|Grow up
|4
|US Ships with Lazer Technology
|7 hr
|Wayne Wilson
|1
|Hi my name is Jessica
|15 hr
|Wilbur
|2
|Commentary Roanoke Paper Rhon Kenigs
|15 hr
|Wilbur
|1
|Ogden School Cave Sprieg Dist.No.4 (Jul '06)
|Apr 23
|Bill Self
|2
|When Travelling
|Apr 22
|Retired crew member
|1
|Timothy Duncan
|Apr 21
|Catching twenty two
|7
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC