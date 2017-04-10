Reps. Bob Goodlatte, Morgan Griffith decline another round of Indivisible's town hall meetings
Judy Gnau, Barbara Andes, Kate Berding, Susan Thompson, Patty Sagasti Suppes and Tina Powell, all a part of Roanoke Indivisible, gather across the street from the SunTrust and Gentry Locke building where a post-session reception was held Tuesday for Del.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Timothy Duncan
|15 hr
|Bitches use weapons
|3
|Christians unite
|16 hr
|Saint Jesse
|1
|Black lives matter?
|Fri
|Andre
|7
|Commentary
|Apr 13
|Bubba Gump
|1
|dw
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|2
|Un-employment Roanoke, Va
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|1
|Roanoke, Virginia
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roanoke Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC