Psychologists: Video of Cleveland killing continues dark social media trend
The ghastly video of a killing that police say was uploaded to Facebook last Sunday by the suspect is a natural extension of several dark trends of the social media era, psychologists and other experts said Monday. "What we have found in our work is that certain individuals full of rage seeking global attention do one of two things: They maximize casualty rate, as you see in the spree killings; or they do something cruel and innovative," like in this video, said J. Reid Meloy, a forensic psychologist and clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego.
Roanoke Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi my name is Jessica
|10 hr
|Feminist Queen
|1
|When Travelling
|17 hr
|Retired crew member
|1
|Timothy Duncan
|Fri
|Catching twenty two
|7
|Roanoke, Virginia
|Fri
|Tom
|4
|Avoid home invasion/robbery
|Fri
|Tom
|1
|commentary Andrew Wheeler of Roanoke
|Fri
|james
|1
|Nikki Lee Hooper
|Thu
|Just saying
|5
