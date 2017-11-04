Police Beat | 04-11-17

Police Beat | 04-11-17

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

A woman called police Wednesday, April 5, at 8:09 p.m. about fraudulent use. The officer who took the call spoke with a woman whose Domino's Pizza account had been used without her permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dw 5 hr wintersnow 1
Opinion Gregory Thompson of Bedford 6 hr Shaquela Lambrose 1
Infertility help 20 hr Maria spinelli 5
My wife likes Roanoke Tue Law abiding citizen 1
Black lives matter? Mon Tlo4me 6
Motorcycle riders Mon Harley Davidson 1
State Police/Sheriffs Depts Apr 9 Motorcycle Rider 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC