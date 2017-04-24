Man found in Roanoke apartment died o...

Man found in Roanoke apartment died of blunt force trauma, medical examiner says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A Roanoke man whose body was found inside his Brandon Avenue apartment after a fire in early April died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to the medical examiner's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apple cider vinegat 2 hr Tony 1
I agree 100% With Roanoke Paper commentary arti... 10 hr Thomas Appleby 1
My wife likes Roanoke 10 hr Thomas Appleby 5
US Ships with Lazer Technology Tue Wayne Wilson 1
Hi my name is Jessica Tue Wilbur 2
Commentary Roanoke Paper Rhon Kenigs Tue Wilbur 1
When Travelling Apr 22 Retired crew member 1
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC