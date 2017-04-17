House of Hope would welcome second ho...

House of Hope would welcome second homeless shelter in city

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Stephen Anderson says he came to Danville, "to stay in God's will," to run the House of Hope, currently the only homeless shelter in Danville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Timothy Duncan 4 hr Mike Samone 4
Commentary 17 April Thoms Berry, Martinsville 16 hr Jesus 1
Christians unite Apr 15 Saint Jesse 1
Black lives matter? Apr 14 Andre 7
Todd Gearheart Apr 14 Be aware 1
Commentary Apr 13 Bubba Gump 1
dw Apr 12 Big Bertha 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,374,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC