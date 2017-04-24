History by bike

History by bike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The Compton-Bateman House, one of the last remaining antebellum homes in Roanoke, fell into disrepair and was severely damaged in a 2011 fire, which left a big hole in the roof that hasn't been covered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki Lee Hooper 11 min Joe Blow 8
News Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16) 13 min Joe Blow 143
KRATOM help with pain (May '14) Sat Clara 11
Timothy Duncan Apr 28 Naybob 9
Apple cider vinegat Apr 28 Gypsystorms 2
I agree 100% With Roanoke Paper commentary arti... Apr 26 Thomas Appleby 1
My wife likes Roanoke Apr 26 Thomas Appleby 5
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC