High-quality education at early age linked to better relationships with parents later in life

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Medical News

Children who are given high-quality education at an early age - starting at six weeks old and continuing through their first five years of life - are more likely to be employed full-time and have better relationships with their parents as adults, according to new results from a longitudinal study now entering its fifth decade. Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute scientists will present the research results at the biennial meeting of the Society for Research in Child Development at noon Central Daylight time Friday, April 7, in Austin, Texas.

