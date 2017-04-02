FBI Agent Recognized After 25 Years of Service
Linney Connolly was recognized on March 29 for his 25 years of service and dedication to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Connolly was introduced to the Almost Heaven Chapter of the Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
