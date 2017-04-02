FBI Agent Recognized After 25 Years o...

FBI Agent Recognized After 25 Years of Service

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Linney Connolly was recognized on March 29 for his 25 years of service and dedication to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Connolly was introduced to the Almost Heaven Chapter of the Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MS ------13 Roanoke 13 hr Deputy Dog 1
Harry Reid 17 hr Heather Largebody 1
Bob Waid a rambler from Fincastle Mar 28 Private Joe Budrow 1
Lost faith in congress Mar 24 Hoss Cartwright 1
Watch your Muslim neighbors Mar 23 Wilbur 1
You cry about health care Mar 23 Harold Gilman 1
what has happened? No black problems/no police... Mar 23 Harold Gilman 4
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,212 • Total comments across all topics: 279,996,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC