Developers to host open house for Rol...

Developers to host open house for Roland E. Cook Lofts in Vinton on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Joe Burrell with Construction Unlimited out of Roanoke stains trim that will be used to finish flooring at the new Roland E. Cook Lofts in Vinton on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roanoke Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KRATOM help with pain (May '14) Sat Clara 11
Timothy Duncan Fri Naybob 9
Apple cider vinegat Fri Gypsystorms 2
I agree 100% With Roanoke Paper commentary arti... Apr 26 Thomas Appleby 1
My wife likes Roanoke Apr 26 Thomas Appleby 5
US Ships with Lazer Technology Apr 25 Wayne Wilson 1
Hi my name is Jessica Apr 25 Wilbur 2
See all Roanoke Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roanoke Forum Now

Roanoke Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roanoke Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Roanoke, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC